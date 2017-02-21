Extreme poor persons in Upper East ge...

Extreme poor persons in Upper East get support to set up Micro Enterprises

Read more: GhanaWeb

Four thousand one hundred and ninety four extreme poor persons in the Upper East Region have so far been supported by the Japan Social Development Fund Project to set up their own micro enterprises. Majority of the beneficiaries who are women and are drawn from the Bawku West , Talensi, Kassena-Nankana West, Garu -Tempane, Builsa North, South and the Nabdam Districts were trained in the areas of entrepreneurial skills, business advisory services among others in addition to receiving small grants to set up their micro enterprises .

Chicago, IL

