Energy Ministry clarifies EDC brouhaha
The Energy Ministry has admitted that Ghana National Petroleum Corporation did not capture Enterprise Development Centre in its handing over notes, but it was rather captured in the ministry's handing over notes to the transition team. This revelation is contained in a three-page press release from the Energy Ministry signed by Communication Officer King Adawu Wellington and copied to Adom News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC