Emmanuel Armah gets new wheelchair from friends, fans

Ailing actor, Emmanuel Armah has been presented with a brand new wheelchair, cartons of water and other items including a cash amount of GHA 1,000 to aid his recovery. The items were presented by some friends and fans on Sunday when they paid a visit to the him at his home in Accra.

