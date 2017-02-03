Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa replaces Kirk K...

Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa replaces Kirk Koffi as Vra Ceo

11 hrs ago

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Adoo has appointed Emmanuel Antwi -Darkwa as caretaker Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority . He takes over from Engineer Kirk Koffi who served the company as its CEO since 2013.

