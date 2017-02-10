Ecobank dole out GHC600,000 worth of ...

Ecobank dole out GHC600,000 worth of items on Ecobank Day

Ecobank Foundation Ghana has donated medical equipment, computers and scholarships to the tune of GHC600,000 to various institutions and persons to mark it fourth annual Ecobank Day. The bank with its sisters institutions in the country gave out various sophisticated medical equipment to the maternal departments of seven hospitals in the country, seventeen computers and 100 career development books to Tri Town SHS in Aflao, and three years scholarships to 25 brilliant but needy JHS graduates to continue to SHS.

