Ecobank dole out GHC600,000 worth of items on Ecobank Day
Ecobank Foundation Ghana has donated medical equipment, computers and scholarships to the tune of GHC600,000 to various institutions and persons to mark it fourth annual Ecobank Day. The bank with its sisters institutions in the country gave out various sophisticated medical equipment to the maternal departments of seven hospitals in the country, seventeen computers and 100 career development books to Tri Town SHS in Aflao, and three years scholarships to 25 brilliant but needy JHS graduates to continue to SHS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC