EC announces March 11 for outstanding District Level elections

The Electoral Commission has announced Saturday, March 11, 2017, as the new date for the District Level elections that was postponed in September 2015. The affected regions, districts and electoral areas in which the election will be held include Nkoranza North and South Districts of the Brong Ahafo Region, Dichemso Electoral area of Manhyia Sub-Metro of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti Region and Agbonyra Electoral Area of the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.