E.T. Mensah contests Council of State...

E.T. Mensah contests Council of State elections

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Experienced E.T. Mensah failed to win NDC's primaries in 2015 Former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Enoch Teye Mensah has offered himself up for elections as Greater Accra Region's representative on the Council of State. The elections are scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 16 and Mr Mensah, who lost his seat in National Democratic Congress' primaries in 2015, is one of the 16 in the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC