Division One League: Okwahu United record slim win; Asokwa Deportivo shocked at home

Okwahu United started their Division One League campaign with a 1-0 win over new entrants Zein FC on Saturday in Zone III. Former Ghana Premier League side Techiman City played out a 0-0 draw with Glory Stars at the Sunyani Coronation Park in Zone I. Also in that Group, Berekum Chelsea returned from Wa with a point after holding Dark Horses to a 1-1 draw.

