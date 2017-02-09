Deserted: No staff to run Esuoso community clinic

Buildings constructed by benevolent groups for healthcare delivery at Wassa Esuoso in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly of the Western Region have been deserted as residents and pregnant women trek several miles to access medical care. A non-governmental organization in collaboration with traditional leaders of the community started work in the early 2000s to construct a clinic at Esuoso but suffered financial challenges.

