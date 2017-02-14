Denkyem to hold basketball exhibition...

Denkyem to hold basketball exhibition trials.

Basketball is becoming a popular sport in Ghana, especially among the secondary and tertiary schools, so it doesn't come as a surprise when one of the country's most popular non-governmental organizations when it comes to sports, Denkyem Charitable foundation , a United States of America based outfit with affiliates in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, in its quest to rid the youth of poverty, drug addiction, and from other social vices, has decided to organize an exhibition trials for students to gain scholarships to study and grow their talents abroad, to be precise, United States of America.

