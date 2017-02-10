Danquah was Akufo-Addo's granduncle, not his uncle
By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. It is one of the great annoyances that keeps being repeated over and over again, year in and year out. I am talking about the constant media misidentification of the Doyen of Gold Coast and Ghanaian Politics as the "uncle" of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and not the granduncle of the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, which is what the immortalized spearhead of the United Gold Coast Convention was to Nana Akufo-Addo.
