Dalex Finance rewards Sales Executives with holiday trip to Dubai

Dalex Finance and Leasing Company, one of Ghana's leading payroll lenders has rewarded its outstanding and hardworking sales executives who helped the company to achieve its targets in 2016. The award, which is in its third year, is given to top performing Sales Executives and Team Leads across the Country.

Chicago, IL

