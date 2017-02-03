'Criminal' Abronye DC unfit to be citizen vigilante - " NDC man

The Brong Ahafo Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has claimed that the Regional Youth Organizer of New Patriotic Party , Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC has criminal record and hence its unfit to be called a Citizen Vigilante. According to Mohammed Seidu, such a 'discredited person' does not deserve to be hailed as citizen vigilante by Ghanaians.

