C'cil of State race: Otumfuo's Mawerehene, Brew Butler lose

The Otumfuo Mawerehene Baffour Osei Brentuo Hyiaman V has failed in his bid to represent the Ashanti region on the Council of State. The famous Mawerehene could only manage five votes as against the winner who is a sub-chief Nana Owusu Akyew Brepong with one other candidate Yaw Amankwa polling 10 votes, according to Ultimate FM's Isaac Bediako .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.