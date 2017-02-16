C'cil of State race: Otumfuo's Mawere...

C'cil of State race: Otumfuo's Mawerehene, Brew Butler lose

Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Otumfuo Mawerehene Baffour Osei Brentuo Hyiaman V has failed in his bid to represent the Ashanti region on the Council of State. The famous Mawerehene could only manage five votes as against the winner who is a sub-chief Nana Owusu Akyew Brepong with one other candidate Yaw Amankwa polling 10 votes, according to Ultimate FM's Isaac Bediako .

Chicago, IL

