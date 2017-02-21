Cargo throughput hits 14.23m metric t...

Cargo throughput hits 14.23m metric tonnes

The country's two seaports Tema and Takoradi ports handled a total of 14.23 metric tonnes of containerised cargo as at the third quarter of 2016; data from the Ghana Shippers' Authority has shown. The collation of the quarter-four figures is expected to move the total cargo throughput to the two ports even further.

