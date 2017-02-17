Buipe Bridge undergoes emergency maintenance
Maintenance works have begun on the Buipe Bridge, which crosses the Black Volta in the Central Gonja District of the Northern Region to keep it in good shape for use by motorists. The works, being carried out within a 20-day period; February 17, to March 8, by the Bridge Maintenance Unit of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, involves repairing metal joints and broken slaps to make the bridge strong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC