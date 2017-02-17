Buipe Bridge undergoes emergency main...

Buipe Bridge undergoes emergency maintenance

Read more: GhanaWeb

Maintenance works have begun on the Buipe Bridge, which crosses the Black Volta in the Central Gonja District of the Northern Region to keep it in good shape for use by motorists. The works, being carried out within a 20-day period; February 17, to March 8, by the Bridge Maintenance Unit of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, involves repairing metal joints and broken slaps to make the bridge strong.

