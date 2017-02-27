Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister promise...

Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister promises all-inclusive administration

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the newly-appointed Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister has given the assurance that he would run an all-inclusive administration to promote the socio-economic development of the region. "I shall operate an open-door policy, where everyone no matter your ethnicity, religion, colour or political affiliation will be welcomed to my office", he stressed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC