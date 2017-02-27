Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister promises all-inclusive administration
Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the newly-appointed Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister has given the assurance that he would run an all-inclusive administration to promote the socio-economic development of the region. "I shall operate an open-door policy, where everyone no matter your ethnicity, religion, colour or political affiliation will be welcomed to my office", he stressed.
