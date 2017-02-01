Bribery Scandal: We expect "unbiased ...

Bribery Scandal: We expect "unbiased report" - Kate Addo

6 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The acting Director of Public Affairs at Ghana's Parliament, Kate Addo, has stated that parliament expects nothing but "unbiased" report from Joe Ghartey, the chair of the five-member ad hoc committee constituted to probe a bribery scandal against the Appointments Committee of the House. The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central and a member of Parliament's Appointments Committee, Mahama Ayariga last week accused Energy minister, Boakye Agyarko of attempting to bribe the minority members of the committee, to clear him following his edgy vetting - but they rejected it.

Chicago, IL

