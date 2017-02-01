Bribery scandal: Minority must close ranks - " Group
A group calling itself Youth for Leadership in Ghana has charged National Democratic Congress legislators to ceasefire in the wake of the recent bribery allegation against parliament's Appointments Committee. Bawku Central Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga had alleged that then-Energy Minister-designate Boakye Agyarko had offered cash through Appointments Committee chairman Joe Osei-Owusu to be shared among Minority MPs on the committee.
