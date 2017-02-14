Bribery scandal: GTV, TV3 to provide live coverage
Ghana Television and TV3 Network will provide live coverage for the probe into bribery allegations against the leadership of the Appointments Committee of parliament, Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, has revealed. The five-member committee chaired by Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railway Development, will start its investigations into the allegation made by Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga against Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and the leadership of the Appointments Committee, tomorrow, Wednesday February 15. Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday February 14, Mrs Addo said: "Tomorrow at exactly 11 o'clock the Committee will start its public hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC