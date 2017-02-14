Bribery scandal: GTV, TV3 to provide ...

Bribery scandal: GTV, TV3 to provide live coverage

Ghana Television and TV3 Network will provide live coverage for the probe into bribery allegations against the leadership of the Appointments Committee of parliament, Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, has revealed. The five-member committee chaired by Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railway Development, will start its investigations into the allegation made by Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga against Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and the leadership of the Appointments Committee, tomorrow, Wednesday February 15. Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday February 14, Mrs Addo said: "Tomorrow at exactly 11 o'clock the Committee will start its public hearing.

