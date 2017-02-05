Biography of Michael Owusu Addo

Michael Kwesi Owusu Addo , is widely known by his stage name Sarkodie or Obidiponbidi, is a recording hip-life and hip-hop artiste and a brand ambassador from Tema, in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. He has many achievements associated to his name in the music industry in Ghana and basically one of the best in history.Many Ghanaians recognize him as one of the leading hip hop and hiplife artists in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.