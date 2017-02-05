Biography of Kwame Ametepee Tsikata
Kwame Ametepee Tsikata born in November 20, 1982 is talented Ghanaian songwriter and rapper. He started music when he was young believing to the blood of his grandfather, an ethnomusicologist, J.H. Kwabena Nketia.
