Biography of Kwame Ametepee Tsikata

Biography of Kwame Ametepee Tsikata

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Kwame Ametepee Tsikata born in November 20, 1982 is talented Ghanaian songwriter and rapper. He started music when he was young believing to the blood of his grandfather, an ethnomusicologist, J.H. Kwabena Nketia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC