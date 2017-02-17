Big boys floored in Council Of State ...

Big boys floored in Council Of State elections

13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The election of all 10 representatives from the various regions to the Council of State concluded yesterday with intriguing results. All the elected persons were males, with the exception of the Western Region where a 52-year-old business woman won the slot.

