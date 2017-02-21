Bawku youth root for Mallam Umar as MCE

New Patriotic Party youth groups within the Bawku Municipality are rooting for Umar Urstarz, the son of the renowned Urtarz Mallam Sofo, a spiritual leader of the UP tradition in Bawku and a blood brother to Sheihk Shamuna, the Islamic cleric that worked and predicted the NPPa TMs electoral victory in the last polls as the next Municipal Chief Executive Mallam Umar as affectionately called is currently the Chairman of the Finance Committee for the NPP in the Bawku Central Constituency and has previously coordinated and financed Hon Adamu Dramani Sakandea TMs election and that of the party in 2008, 2012 and 2016 The New Patriotic Party in the Upper East Region has settled on three persons as the final shortlisted applicants for the position of the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive.

