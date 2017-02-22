Baby thief arrested in Nkoranza

Baby thief arrested in Nkoranza

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Ghanamma.com

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested for stealing 3-year-old boy called Kwabena Samuel at Nkoranza in the Brong Ahafo region. The suspect, Hawa Sulley, according to reports lured the little who was playing outside their house with biscuit and took him away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,104,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC