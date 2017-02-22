Baby thief arrested in Nkoranza
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested for stealing 3-year-old boy called Kwabena Samuel at Nkoranza in the Brong Ahafo region. The suspect, Hawa Sulley, according to reports lured the little who was playing outside their house with biscuit and took him away.
