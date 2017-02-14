Award-winning author joins 'DAkpabli Readathon' train
The DAkpabli Readathon gathers momentum as Ghanaian author Elizabeth-Irene Baitie, joins the national reading campaign. Coming on as guest author, Baitie is expected to feature along the main stars Nana Awere Damoah and Kofi Akpabli in their book reading and public engagements during the first quarter of this year.
