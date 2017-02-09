Atebubu Chiefs root for Sharif Mohammed as DCE
Some Chiefs and Queen mothers in the Atebubu-Amantin area of the Brong Ahafo region have shown their preparedness to work with everybody after that despicable incident that led to the traditional leaders banning the National Democratic Congress' Member of Parliament for the area from all social programmes in the run-up to the December 7, election. According to the leaders, even though they played a role in showing the ex- MP, Sanja Nanja the political exit it does not mean they harbour hatred for people of Zongo descent.
