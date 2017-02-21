Ashaiman gas explosion: 8 dead, 4 vehicles burnt, dozens injured

Eight persons have been confirmed dead, four tanker vehicles completely reduced to ashes and several persons left with burn injuries following the gas Eight persons have been confirmed dead, four tanker vehicles completely reduced to ashes and several persons left with burn injuries following the gas explosion at a petrol filling station behind the Ashiaman Timber Market in the Greater Accra region. Fire service personnel are still unable to disclose the cause of the inferno that has wrecked havoc to lives and properties and said to be disastrous compared to a similar incident that occurred at Accra Trade Fair barely a month ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.