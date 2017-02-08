Asante-Apeatu reshuffles Kofi Boakye,...

Asante-Apeatu reshuffles Kofi Boakye, Dampare, others in massive police shake-up

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

A major shake-up of the Police hierarchy by acting Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu has seen COP Kofi Boakye and COP George Dampare moved to the National Headquarters of the service. COP Kofi Boakye, who was the Ashanti Region Police Commander, is now Director of Research and Planning, a position currently held by COP Rose Bio Atinga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,649 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC