Asante-Apeatu reshuffles Kofi Boakye, Dampare, others in massive police shake-up

A major shake-up of the Police hierarchy by acting Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu has seen COP Kofi Boakye and COP George Dampare moved to the National Headquarters of the service. COP Kofi Boakye, who was the Ashanti Region Police Commander, is now Director of Research and Planning, a position currently held by COP Rose Bio Atinga.

