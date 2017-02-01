Allow independent probe into bribery claims - GII to Parliament
The Ghana Integrity Initiative has charged the leadership in Parliament to redeem itself a by allowing independent investigations of the bribery allegations made by some members of the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee. A Minority member of the Committee, Mahama Ayariga alleged that the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko attempted to bribe the Minority members to secure approval of his nomination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC