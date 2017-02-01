Allow independent probe into bribery ...

Allow independent probe into bribery claims - GII to Parliament

7 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Ghana Integrity Initiative has charged the leadership in Parliament to redeem itself a by allowing independent investigations of the bribery allegations made by some members of the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee. A Minority member of the Committee, Mahama Ayariga alleged that the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko attempted to bribe the Minority members to secure approval of his nomination.

Chicago, IL

