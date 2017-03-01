Akufo-Addo should ignore Wereko-Brobby

By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D I sincerely don't think and believe for a split-second that he really means it, when the former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority under former President John Agyekum-Kufuor, Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, says that he is ready to work with President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo . Having worked assiduously to grate the nerves of the then-Candidate Akufo-Addo with absolutely no success, it clearly appears that Dr. Wereko-Brobby's next strategy is to get a rise out of the former New Patriotic Party's Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-South.

Chicago, IL

