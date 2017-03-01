Akufo-Addo should ignore Wereko-Brobby
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D I sincerely don't think and believe for a split-second that he really means it, when the former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority under former President John Agyekum-Kufuor, Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, says that he is ready to work with President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo . Having worked assiduously to grate the nerves of the then-Candidate Akufo-Addo with absolutely no success, it clearly appears that Dr. Wereko-Brobby's next strategy is to get a rise out of the former New Patriotic Party's Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC