Akufo-Addo gov't lacks inclusiveness;...

Akufo-Addo gov't lacks inclusiveness; Non-NPP members not invited to even cocktails

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Former Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah has accused President Akufo-Addo of excluding members of other political parties in the running of his government. He said despite Akufo-Addo's promise to unite Ghanaians, the make-up of his government suggest a 'winner-takes-all' approach criticised by governance experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC