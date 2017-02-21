Akufo-Addo gov't lacks inclusiveness; Non-NPP members not invited to even cocktails

Former Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah has accused President Akufo-Addo of excluding members of other political parties in the running of his government. He said despite Akufo-Addo's promise to unite Ghanaians, the make-up of his government suggest a 'winner-takes-all' approach criticised by governance experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.