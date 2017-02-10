Akufo-Addo asked to make Ishmael Anum Mensah TMA boss

Kwesi Nyonyo, a Member of the New Patriotic Party in Tema East, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to nominate Mr Ishmael Anum Mensah as the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive. In a letter he wrote to the President and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Nyonyo said Mr Mensah, was a known face, who has helped the NPP in diverse ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.