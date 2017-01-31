Airtel Ghana donates to Abokobi community clinic
Airtel Ghana, winner of the Global Carrier Award for best CSR initiative has donated medical items to the Abokobi Community Clinic in Greater Accra Region. The donation was at the premises of the Abokobi Community Clinic by some employees of the company.
