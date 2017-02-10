Afenyo-Markin saves Ghana further - s...

Afenyo-Markin saves Ghana further - shame' at ECOWAS Parliament

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, today [Friday], has withdrawn from Ghana's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, to save Ghana further embarrassment, following confusion that broke out on Friday, on the number that should make up the delegation. A letter seen by Citi News from the leader of Ghana's delegation, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh to the Speaker of ECOWAS' Parliament, communicated Mr. Afenyo-Markin's decision to step down.

