Afenyo-Markin saves Ghana further - shame' at ECOWAS Parliament
The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, today [Friday], has withdrawn from Ghana's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, to save Ghana further embarrassment, following confusion that broke out on Friday, on the number that should make up the delegation. A letter seen by Citi News from the leader of Ghana's delegation, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh to the Speaker of ECOWAS' Parliament, communicated Mr. Afenyo-Markin's decision to step down.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
