ActionAid Ghana walks to end child marriage

ActionAid Ghana has held the first ever protest walk dubbed: "End Child Marriage" with a call on stakeholders to support children, especially the girl-child, in acquiring at least basic education before thinking about marriage. ActionAid Ghana, the Global Social Justice Organisation, which is working to achieve social justice, gender equity and poverty eradication, has also called for extensive public education on child marriage that stands at 21 per cent in Ghana with 41,000 girls marrying everyday globally.

