ActionAid Ghana walks to end child ma...

ActionAid Ghana walks to end child marriage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

ActionAid Ghana has held the first ever protest walk dubbed: "End Child Marriage" with a call on stakeholders to support children, especially the girl-child, in acquiring at least basic education before thinking about marriage. ActionAid Ghana, the Global Social Justice Organisation, which is working to achieve social justice, gender equity and poverty eradication, has also called for extensive public education on child marriage that stands at 21 per cent in Ghana with 41,000 girls marrying everyday globally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC