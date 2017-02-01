Accra Regional Hospital receives surgical equipment
The Surgical Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has taken delivery of medical equipment valued at US$ 70,000 for the establishment of a laparoscopic surgical project meant to reduce pain and haemorrhaging in patients during surgery. The equipment, which was funded by the Korean Government through the Korean International Cooperation Agency includes telescopes, trocar, coagulating and dissecting electrode, suction and irrigation tubes, camera head, video adaptor and laparoscopic simulator.
