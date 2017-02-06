Accra Metropolis choked with establis...

Accra Metropolis choked with establishments- GSS report

New figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service show that even though the Accra Metropolis has the smallest land area, it is heavily populated with establishments, followed by the Tema Metropolis. According to the Integrated Business Establishment Survey I, released by the GSS, a total of 177,152 establishments are distributed over the sixteen districts in the Greater Accra region.

