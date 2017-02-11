Abolished Cash and Carry system back ...

Abolished Cash and Carry system back over NHIA indebtedness

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The abolished system of cash first before treatment known in Ghana as Cash and Carry has been re-introduced in some hospitals across the country. Sources close to Joy News revealed the facilities have resorted to the practice because of the dire financial strait they find themselves which is a consequence of National Health Insurance Authority indebtedness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,844 • Total comments across all topics: 278,783,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC