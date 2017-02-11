Abolished Cash and Carry system back over NHIA indebtedness
The abolished system of cash first before treatment known in Ghana as Cash and Carry has been re-introduced in some hospitals across the country. Sources close to Joy News revealed the facilities have resorted to the practice because of the dire financial strait they find themselves which is a consequence of National Health Insurance Authority indebtedness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC