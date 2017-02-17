A special review of 'Move' by Keeny I...

A special review of 'Move' by Keeny Ice featuring Kofi Kinaata

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Introduction: Keeny Ice, a fast -rising Ghanaian music act, is out with a head bumping track called Move which features Takoradi Fante rapper Kofi Kinaata. Instrumentation: The production for Move is exquisite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,812 • Total comments across all topics: 278,979,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC