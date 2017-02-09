6TH MTN Ghana Save a Life campaign targets over 2000 pints of blood

The MTN Ghana Foundation says it hopes to collect over 2000 pints of blood at this year's "Save a Life" Blood Donation project slated for 14th February, 2017. The MTN "Save a Life" project is an annual Valentine's Day blood donation exercise, organized by the MTN Ghana Foundation at which MTN staff public-spirited individuals donate blood to stock the National Blood Bank and other regional hospitals.

