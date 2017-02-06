$512m dubious 'Opuni' COCOBOD deals discovered by transition team
Credible information, supported by documents, available to the Daily Statesman indicates that the Ghana Cocobod, under the watch of the embattled immediate past Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Opuni, dubiously dished out contracts to the tune of about $512 million during the transition period, without going through any competitive tendering. The sole sourced contracts, according to available documents, were done at the blind side of the transition team, and against the advice of some senior technocrats at the Cocobod.
