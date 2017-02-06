$512m dubious 'Opuni' COCOBOD deals d...

$512m dubious 'Opuni' COCOBOD deals discovered by transition team

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Credible information, supported by documents, available to the Daily Statesman indicates that the Ghana Cocobod, under the watch of the embattled immediate past Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Opuni, dubiously dished out contracts to the tune of about $512 million during the transition period, without going through any competitive tendering. The sole sourced contracts, according to available documents, were done at the blind side of the transition team, and against the advice of some senior technocrats at the Cocobod.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC