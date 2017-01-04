Zoomlion cleans Accra ahead of presid...

Zoomlion cleans Accra ahead of presidential inauguration for free

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has embarked on a massive street public cleansing exercise of major communities within Accra and Tema to welcome the New Year and prepare for the inauguration of the 5th Government of the Fourth Republic of Ghana on 7th January. Some areas being covered by the exercise are the major ceremonial roads from the Adenta through Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout through the Airport, 37 Military Hospital, Flagstaff house, Roman ridge to the Independence Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC