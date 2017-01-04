Zoomlion cleans Accra ahead of presidential inauguration for free

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has embarked on a massive street public cleansing exercise of major communities within Accra and Tema to welcome the New Year and prepare for the inauguration of the 5th Government of the Fourth Republic of Ghana on 7th January. Some areas being covered by the exercise are the major ceremonial roads from the Adenta through Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout through the Airport, 37 Military Hospital, Flagstaff house, Roman ridge to the Independence Square.

