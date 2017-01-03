Yvonne Nelson's memorable shot with f...

Yvonne Nelson's memorable shot with former President J.A Kufuor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has shared an eye catching photograph with former President John Agyekum Kufuor from her latest Instagram post. The actress paid a courtesy call on the former president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence in Accra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
News Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16) Jun '16 The lies of islam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,636

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC