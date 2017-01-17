YEL honours 90 more students for awards

YEL honours 90 more students for awards

In keeping with its commitment to empower the youth of this country through education, the Youth Excellence League , an initiative of The BEIGE Foundation, has identified and honoured 90 more students from 17 selected schools comprising Senior High, Junior High, Technical/Vocational schools, among others. These students were selected from the Ashanti, Western, Brong Ahafo and the Northern regions of Ghana.

