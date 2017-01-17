YEL honours 90 more students for awards
In keeping with its commitment to empower the youth of this country through education, the Youth Excellence League , an initiative of The BEIGE Foundation, has identified and honoured 90 more students from 17 selected schools comprising Senior High, Junior High, Technical/Vocational schools, among others. These students were selected from the Ashanti, Western, Brong Ahafo and the Northern regions of Ghana.
