Work to protect depleting forests - Forest Watch Ghana tells Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is being urged to work vigorously to protect the country's depleting forests when he takes over the reins of power from January 7, 2017. Forest Watch Ghana , a civil society network of about 35 Civil Society Organisations and individuals has expressed worry the destruction of lands and forests as a result of illegal logging and illegal mining threatens the future sustainability of the country and needs to be deal with.

Chicago, IL

