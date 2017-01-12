Woman Arrested For Smuggling Weed To Prison
A 23 year old woman suspected to be a member of a drug syndicate has been arrested at Sunyani Prisons Barrack for attempting to smuggle a substance suspected to be marijuana also known as weed to inmates. Brong Ahafo Region Public Relations Officer for the Prisons Service, ASP Johann Nii Narh Nartey who confirmed the incident to Adom News said the lady who had earlier visited some inmates was arrested upon a tip off.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
|Muslims urged to ensure peace during election (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The lies of islam
|1
