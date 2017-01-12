Woman Arrested For Smuggling Weed To ...

Woman Arrested For Smuggling Weed To Prison

A 23 year old woman suspected to be a member of a drug syndicate has been arrested at Sunyani Prisons Barrack for attempting to smuggle a substance suspected to be marijuana also known as weed to inmates. Brong Ahafo Region Public Relations Officer for the Prisons Service, ASP Johann Nii Narh Nartey who confirmed the incident to Adom News said the lady who had earlier visited some inmates was arrested upon a tip off.

