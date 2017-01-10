We're Not Engaged In Unlawful Acts

The executives of the New Patriotic Party in Ashaiman Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have debunked reports that supporters of the party have taken over the running of some public toilets in the area after the party's victory in the December 7 polls. According to the party, no NPP member in the constituency has attacked any member of the National Democratic Congress after the electoral victory of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

