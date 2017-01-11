'We'll complete housing projects by Mahama gov't' - Housing Minister designate
Works and Housing Minister-designate, Samuel Atta Akyea says the governing New Patriotic Party would complete housing units started by previous governments. He says the rate at which projects are abandoned in the country whenever there is a change of government contradicts the position of the 1992 Constitution.
