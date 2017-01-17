We'II continue to mount pressure on A...

We'II continue to mount pressure on Akufo-Addo - Kofi Adams to NPP

National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Kofi Adams has lambasted the Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party , lawyer Obiri Boahen following the press conference he addressed yesterday [Thursday]. Mr. Boahen justified why the attacks has repeated itself noting that the NDC do not have the moral right to complain over the attacks.

Chicago, IL

